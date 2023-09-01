Manchester United have made progress on a loan-to-buy deal for 27-year-old Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (90min, external)

Fulham have contacted United over a potential deal for midfielder Scott McTominay as they attempt to line up a replacement for Joao Palhinha. (Sky Sports, external)

Hannibal Mejbri has been promised an important role at Manchester United if he stays beyond the closure of the transfer window, with the midfielder attracting interest from Sevilla and Anderlecht. (Mirror, external)

