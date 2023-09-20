Both Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati are available to play.

De Zerbi is not getting over-excited, despite Albion capping their impressive start to the season with victory at Manchester United: "The game in Manchester is finished and we have to only think of the next game against Athens, and then Bournemouth. We need to keep the result, to keep the good emotions but forget the other things."

On Albion's busier fixture schedule: "I will repeat what I said to the players on Sunday morning. The challenge this year is to forget the game played the day before and focus only on the next game."

He would not be drawn on how he thought the match with AEK Athens would go: "I am Italian and you know that Italian coaches do not speak about predictions."

Brighton's inaugural European campaign is another step in their development: "We are not a big, big team yet but we are a good team. We know our level but we have the ambition to become better and better, step by step."

Nevertheless, he knows they have the ability to do well in this competition: "We believe in ourselves, we believe in the quality of the players, the level of the club and the quality of the play."

With that in mind, he intends his side to continue in their way of playing: "We will be keeping our style and our attitude because we want to win. We want to follow and play in the same way."