Former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison has been analysing Sheffield United's largest ever defeat in their league history on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It looked like Sheffield United had 10 men at times. It's going to be hard to get them up for the next game. When you put your head on the pillow at the end of the day you will be thinking about this.

"Sheffield United lack quality. Defensively, they've been nowhere near good enough this season. They just look like they're lacking cutting-edge up front."