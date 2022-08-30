He could cost more than £50m from Lyon, so what exactly will new record-signing Lucas Paqueta bring to David Moyes' side?

His life in European football got off to a rocky start as he struggled to acclimatise to AC Milan after a big-money move from Flamengo.

However, since swapping northern Italy for south-east France in September 2020, he has thrived in the number 10 role, scoring 21 goals and supplying 14 assists in 80 games for Lyon.

Predominantly left-footed, Paqueta averaged three shots a game last season as he operates between the lines, picking up pockets and creating havoc on the half turn.

The Brazil midfielder enjoys receiving the ball in tight areas, dragging defenders to him as he receives the ball under pressure and then releasing team-mates into the spaces vacated.

He does not shirk his defensive responsibilities either and was in the top 1% of midfielders for successful pressure.

He has also played 33 times for Brazil, scoring seven goals, and appears to be a firm fixture in their starting eleven, operating mainly off the left-hand side for his country.

Last season, Paqueta gave West Ham fans a glimpse of what he could do, as he shimmered with menace during their Europa League quarter-final at London Stadium. Moyes admitted that performance cemented his desire to acquire Paqueta.

West Ham have their fair share of flair players – Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini – but Paqueta will offer a real upgrade, balancing control with threat across the entire frontline.