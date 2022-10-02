Antonio Colak says Rangers are blocking out suggestions of a mini-crisis at Liverpool ahead of Tuesday's Champions League visit to Anfield.

While the striker scored twice in Saturday's 4-0 win away to Heart of Midlothian, Jurgen Klopp's side were being held to a 3-3 draw at home by Brighton & Hove Albion.

"We just have to focus on ourselves," the Croat told Sky Sports. "We know Anfield will be a difficult game, but we just have to focus on ourselves and play a good game and then we will see what we get out of it."

Colak felt Rangers' two goals in the opening half-hour - both scored by himself - were crucial to Saturday's victory at Tynecastle as players returned from international duty.

"We had the break and it is difficult to start again, but we wanted to set our standards really high," he said. "I think we started the game really well and scored fast goals and we controlled the game until the end.

"The fast start was very important for us because often in the season already we have created the chances but maybe we didn't score the early goal. We did and it helped us a lot with our confidence and our style of play."