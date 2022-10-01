Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who scored his first goal for the Blues against his former side Crystal Palace, speaking to Match of the Day, said: "It's a very special moment to come on and get the winner and my first goal for Chelsea.

"It was written in the stars. Unfortunately it came against Palace but I'm just buzzing to get my first goal.

"Everyone knows how much I loved it here [at Palace] and I thank the whole club and the fans - even today with the reception they gave me.

"Hopefully I can build a bit of confidence with the goal and push on. I want to work as hard as I can for him [manager Graham Potter] and be available wherever he needs me, whether starting or coming off the bench.

"Obviously I want to start and I need to show him I'm good enough."