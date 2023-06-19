The new Premier League season is on the way.

We asked who would you bring to Chelsea? And who will make your opening day starting XI?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Enefiok: My opening day team - Kepa, James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell, Enzo, Kante, Madueke, Sterling, Mudryk, Broja.

Jake: Kepa in goal. Fofana, Silva and Badiashile lining up in defence. James to cover the right flank and Chilwell will fill in the left-wing back position. I’d like to see either Rice or Caicedo pair up with Enzo. Madueke on the right and Sterling on the left, with Nkunku up top.

James: I reckon Reece James and Ben Chilwell are the only names with a high probability for starting next season. The rest of the squad have been rumoured to be leaving at different times, and there is still discussion about more players joining.

George: We need to do some smart business with Inter Milan. How about they keep Lukaku and we get Onana? We’ll throw in Koulibaly and/or Chalobah and make £20-30m off the deal.