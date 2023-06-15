Goodwin 'adjusts transfer targets for second tier'

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin says that, following relegation, he has adjusted his summer signing targets to players who have the personality to thrive in Scotland's second tier. (The Courier), external

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is interested in midfielder Jamie McGrath with the 26-year-old midfielder's future at Wigan Athletic uncertain after his loan to Dundee United and both clubs having been relegated. (The Herald), external

Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox, who has left Aberdeen after a spell as first-team coach, has held talks with Heart of Midlothian over their B team manager role. (Football Scotland), external

