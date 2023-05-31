'New arrivals must handle pressure of United being red-hot title favourites'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

After a season of discontent for Dundee United, it is going to be a summer of change down Tannadice way as they come to terms with the fact their immediate future lies in the second tier.

Having recently been installed as the man to lead United forward in the long term, Jim Goodwin knows this underachieving squad needs major surgery in order to help the club achieve what is now its prime objective – to get back to the Premiership at the first attempt.

If you want a car analogy, Goodwin has had three months to look under the bonnet. Instead of simply giving the engine a clean, he knows he will largely have to dismantle it before putting it back together in better working order.

After a disastrous campaign, the club have announced that four players – Ryan Edwards, Ian Harkes, Peter Pawlett and Liam Smith – will be leaving this summer at the end of their contracts.

Another two, Jamie McGrath and Loick Ayina, are returning to their parent clubs after their loan spells.

In all likelihood, there will be a number of other players heading through the Tannadice exit door over the coming weeks.

Goodwin has pinpointed the defensive frailties which have marred United’s season, and has spoken of his desire to bring in players who "have the right characteristics, right mindset and can handle the level of expectation at such a big club".

Given all that, the hinges on the entry door will need to be well oiled as the United manager remoulds his squad for the rigours of the new campaign.

In fact, whoever takes to the pitch in Tangerine next term will indeed need to be of strong character, not just in handling the pressure that comes with playing for what undoubtedly remains one of the Scottish game’s biggest clubs, but also in shouldering the added expectation of being red-hot favourites to deliver the Championship title.