Kyogo 'bullish' about being fit for final

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is "bullish" about being fit for Saturday's Scottish Cup final despite not having trained this week.

Kyogo, Celtic's top scorer this season with 33 goals, suffered a leg knock during last weekend's win over Aberdeen.

"Kyogo is progressing," said manager Ange Postecoglou. "He hasn't trained yet. The plan is to get him out there tomorrow (Friday) and see how he goes. He is doing some individual stuff this afternoon.

"He always is, but he is still pretty bullish about playing so we will just see how he goes."