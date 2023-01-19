Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

A special mention to John Stones, Steven Pienaar and Mikel Arteta - but the best has got to be the £60,000 signing of Seamus Coleman in 2009.

Some 14 years on, he continues as our captain and has made 397 appearances for the Blues - that's £151 a game!

That's arguably the biggest bargain the Premier League has ever seen.

Our worst? A shoutout to Big Sam for Cenk Tosun, who clung on to the club for his ridiculous wages long after he was made known that he wasn't welcome.

The striker seemed happy to sit on the bench and occasionally jog up and down the touchline.

He’s a classic example of why Everton are in the dire financial straits they are now.

Who did our other Premier League club supporters pick? Read the full piece here