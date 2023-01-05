No more Livi signings expected after De Lucas

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

David Martindale says Luiyi de Lucas will be Livingston's final signing this month - unless a "no-brainer" opportunity arises.

De Lucas, a 28-year-old Dominican Republic international defender, has impressed on trial to earn a deal, which will be finalised subject to red tape.

Martindale, who has also signed winger Steven Bradley from Hibs, said: "Luiyi is in the building today and gets his English language test tomorrow and his Home Office interview on the 10th.

"I'd be pretty confident that by mid-January we should have him available for selection.

"Unless my phone goes and it's a no-brainer, I'm not expecting to do much. I'm fairly happy with where we are. One or two will probably go out on loan to get game-time."