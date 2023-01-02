Livingston 1-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell may have taken a point before a ball was kicked, but they certainly wouldn't have taken a Dundee United win. Such a result in Perth pulls the Tangerines level with Hammell's side, or rather drags the Steelmen down to them.

There were promising pieces of play today, something that hasn't been able to be said of late. But Motherwell need points as well as performances.

The width was well utilised with Blair Spittal getting creative and Matt Penney looking lively, which is of no great surprise.