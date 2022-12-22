Martindale on Nouble fitness, attacking mindset & boss stability
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Livingston manager David Martindale has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premiership game with Hibs on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the press conference.
Striker Joel Nouble should be available to start after being kept on the bench against Celtic due to a knock.
It will be a different Livi team that takes to the pitch on Saturday and Martindale expects to have more possession than they did at Celtic Park.
More focus will be on Livingston as an attacking threat than defensive duties.
Without mentioning Hibs or under-pressure Lee Johnson, Martindale says continuity at a club is crucial.