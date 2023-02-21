Gordon will be 'sadly missed' across Scottish game - SPFL chief

Ron Gordon will be "very sadly missed" across Scottish football after the "devastating news" of his death, says SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Peru-born American businessman Gordon, 68, had been Hibs owner for almost four years.

"Ron was one of the most decent, hard-working, straightforward and enthusiastic figures in our game," said Doncaster.

“It was clear that Hibs very quickly became far, far more than a business venture for Ron – his obvious pride in being its custodian and his unstinting dedication to the club were the clearest evidence of how much he loved being involved in Hibernian FC.

“In only a few years, he benefitted Scottish football more widely as he gave selflessly of his time and his very considerable array of talents. He will be very sadly missed across the entire game.”

SPFL chairman Murdoch Maclennan added: “Everyone who dealt with Ron could see immediately that he was a man of enormous integrity, energy and vision.

“Having already achieved so much in his business life, he was an incredible force for good at Hibernian FC and in his role on the SPFL board.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the SPFL go out to Ron’s family and his many friends and colleagues at Hibernian FC at this very difficult time.”

Gordon's death at age 68, after a battle with cancer, has also prompted an outpouring of tributes from clubs across the SPFL'S four divisions.