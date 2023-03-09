Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Wolves score and Ruben Neves' spectacular volley against Derby County in 2018 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Kevin: I think the best Wolves goal I’ve ever seen scored at Molineux was against Hull City by Derek Dougan in 1967. He completed his hat-trick by kicking the ball over his head from behind him and then volleying it into the net. Wolves won 4-1 and the game was shown on Match of the Day.

Tom: Of course, many of Neves goals from 2017-present have been some of the most spectacular we've ever seen. But taking circumstances into consideration too, Mark Kennedy's goal in the 2003 play-off final is the one for me. The commentator said it was "the purest, zippiest hit you will ever see" and it sent Wolves on their way to the promised land.

Edward: It has to be Sylvan Ebanks-Blake's Cruyff turn and shot against Charlton in 2008. A masterpiece of skill and a goal of importance in that season. It epitomised his form at the time and our ability to outscore teams under Mick McCarthy in the Championship. That boy could score any goal going - right foot, left foot, head or bum!