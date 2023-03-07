Baldwin banned for three games as appeal fails

Ross County captain Jack Baldwin will serve a three-game ban after the club's appeal against his weekend red card was unsuccessful.

Baldwin was dismissed for bringing down Kevin van Veen as the Motherwell striker tried to go through on goal in County's 2-0 home defeat.

Referee Don Robertson initially booked the defender before upgrading it to red after VAR intervened, prompting him to check the pitchside monitor.

Baldwin will now miss County's Premiership game at Livingston, their home meeting with Celtic and away trip to St Johnstone.