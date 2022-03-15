Anna from Spurs XY, external

You win some, you lose some.

Except in our case it actually alternates like that every game lately.

Going to Old Trafford is not the daunting prospect it used to be under Fergie.

Indeed, United were there for the taking and, having got back on level terms for the second time, the feeling was that Spurs could go on and win the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo had other ideas. Given the space to score a stunning first and tap in a second, he was then allowed to power in a header from a corner. Spurs’ marking from set-pieces must drive Antonio Conte as mad as the lack of consistency.

The need for proper wing-backs was highlighted once again as Matt Doherty’s new-found mojo was gone as quickly as it came.

Let’s hope the groundwork for summer transfers is well under way.

Next is Brighton away before West Ham at home – surely six points from these two games are critical for any top-four hopes.