Sutton's predictions: Everton v Leicester
- Published
This week Chris Sutton takes on filmmakers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Sutton's prediction: 2-1
Leicester are still in the bottom three but it feels like they have turned a corner. They lost to Manchester City last week, but they gave the defending champions a good game and their confidence is up at the moment.
Even so, I think Everton are going to win this one. As we saw when they beat Crystal Palace a couple of weeks ago, if it is going to happen for Frank Lampard's side, it is going to happen at Goodison Park.
Moorhead's prediction: 3-2
Benson's prediction: 1-2
