D﻿espite the result, there was no real standout for Celtic today.

T﻿he hosts kept Ange Postecoglou's side contained and Giorgos Giakoumakis' usually trusty suppliers were nullified. James Forrest and Daizen Maeda were unable to craft anything from the wide areas while Aaron Mooy was wasteful on occasion in attack.

G﻿reg Taylor came on, of course netted the winner, but brought composure and calmness to an end-to-end match.

H﻿is opposite full-back, Anthony Ralston, provided the opener, had a goal chopped off and was defensively astute against a Hearts side who were well up for battle against the league leaders.