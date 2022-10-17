W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

T﻿ottenham fans:

C﻿raig: Was at the match, the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is starting to become a fortress for us. When it first opened as a team it did not feel like home and teams lifted there own performances playing there, not so now. Still not playing great but recently had some better performances. If we do really hit top form we will be challenging for the title.

M﻿artyn: Another solid performance and at times we looked back to our attacking best as we laid siege to the Everton goal. Only downside was losing Richarlison and hopefully doesn't mean an end to his World Cup hopes. Onto Manchester United next, which will be good assessment of the progress made after our previous struggles against Chelsea and that lot down the road...

J﻿acob: Interesting game. Impressive that we can be both completely dominant and yet seem totally impotent. Once we switched formations we were very threatening and completely in control. As ever the mystery for Spurs fans is why does Conte only switch to this formation in adversity, when we clearly operate so well in it?

E﻿verton fans:

D﻿an: Everton defended well as witnessed by the fact that Harry Kane did nothing apart from score a soft penalty. When Anthony Gordon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are back playing regularly goals will come.

Andy: Everton are much better with a four at the back. Five limits us too much and we have no foothold on the game whatsoever. We need Nathan Patterson back and need more of the midfield players contributing goals. Frank Lampard’s just the man to show them how to do that too after his career. Can’t just blame Calvert-Lewin's absence for a lack of goals.

D﻿avid: Everton need to be braver in possession. We are not creating enough chances. The better teams know we have no teeth and can set up accordingly. Credit to Lampard and Kevin Thelwell for a very good summer transfer window. BUT we must address the lack of cutting edge up front. We are a mid-table side, miles off the top six, but not relegation fodder.