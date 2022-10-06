St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says Adam Montgomery was missing against Kilmarnock because he has broken a toe.

The Saints boss also explained that Connor McLennan popped his shoulder but was on the bench because of lack of numbers.

D﻿avidson says his side needed to be more adventurous after going two goals down at Rugby Park.

“In the second half when we go 2-0 down we need to be braver and ask more questions of the Kilmarnock defence," said the former left-back.

“Be brave, go past people and make things happen – it is the only way you get back into the game.

“We didn’t do that until the last few minutes.”