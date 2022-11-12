M﻿ichael Beardmore, BBC Sport

C﻿rystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira cut a frustrated figure after the Eagles' 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest - and it was not difficult to understand why.

A﻿fter an impressive run of four wins in six games, Vieira and his charges would have seen a trip to the division's bottom side as an opportunity to springboard into the top half.

S﻿imply put, though, they failed to turn up at the City Ground.

T﻿hat's slightly harsh - the Eagles did make a decent start with Wilfried Zaha prominent but his first-half penalty miss seemed to completely drain the life from them.

T﻿he fact they failed to register an effort on target, against the division's second-leakiest back-line, is bordering on unforgivable.

Z﻿aha is often their chief creator and saviour but Palace need their admittedly young supporting cast to grab hold of games when he's below his best - it's one thing to shine alongside Zaha when he's on form, quite another to pick up the slack when he's not.