Sean Dyche has paid tribute to the Burnley supporters and the people he worked with during his nine and a half years in charge at Turf Moor.

The former Clarets boss issued a statement thanking everyone for the “truly incredible times, which are never to be forgotten” and said he was “looking forward to the next phase” of his career.

“I would like to thank the people of Burnley and fans of the club for their incredible kindness and support,” he said. “The town has become a huge part of my life.

“Amongst the many challenges, there have been some truly incredible times, which are never to be forgotten.”

Dyche led Burnley to two promotions and oversaw their longest spell in the Premier League, currently at six seasons, but was dismissed with the club in serious danger of falling out of the top flight this season.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all players and staff, past and present, for the hard work and commitment they have shown," he added.

“The memories of promotion campaigns, European travels and competing against some of the best teams in the world will always stay with me.”

League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan praised Dyche’s achievements during an “exceptional” tenure at Burnley.

“Burnley’s successes have become an example of what can be achieved when a strong, talented leader is given time and responsibility to develop a club in line with the values and principles of its community,” he said.

“I’m sure he will continue to compete as one of the country’s elite managers for many years in future.”