Newcastle v Wolves: What does the form show?

Newcastle are winless in five home league games against Wolves (D3 L2) since a 4-1 victory in the Premier League in April 2011.

Wolves are looking to complete their first league double over Newcastle since the 1991-92 second-tier campaign, while they last beat the Magpies home and away in a top-flight campaign in 1953-54.

Both teams have scored in all 13 Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Wolves, making it the most played fixture in the competition’s history to see neither side keep a clean sheet.