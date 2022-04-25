Brighton hint at future home comfort

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Brighton are on course for a record Premier League season and should be hugely congratulated for that.

Yet it's been pretty miserable at Amex Stadium this season, with just 10 goals scored by the home team there in 16 games prior to this one and none in the previous five.

Despite that, Graham Potter's side raced out of the blocks against Southampton and were rewarded with Danny Welbeck's poacher finish after just 78 seconds.

Home fans were in dreamland when Mohammed Salisu put past his own keeper after a rapier counter led by Welbeck and Leandro Trossard.

Perhaps they should have known it was all too good to be true - after all, no home team has ever won a Premier League fixture between Brighton and Southampton.

Sure enough, they were pegged back, but the Seagulls' enterprising display - and two goals from open play - offers encouragement for remaining home games with Manchester United and West Ham United.