Frank on halfway point, Toney & Southampton threat
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford’s game with Southampton on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Sergi Canos and Mathias Jorgensen are fit and available for selection.
Frank is pleased with how the first half of the season has gone but admits he still wants more. "We have tried to attack the Premier League and be positive but looking back at our performances I think we could have got a few more points."
On how Ivan Toney has adapted to the Premier League: "He had a very good first half of the season and, if he can replicate that, I'll be very pleased. He is very ambitious, always want to play better and he trains very hard so I expect he'll add another level."
Southampton are "possibly the best high-pressing team in the league" and Frank expects an open game. "They are a very well-drilled side and we'll need to deal with that. It will be the team that picks up more second balls and has that final quality which will win the game."