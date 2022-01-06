Bamford raising money for charity
Delighted to have a raised such a large amount of money for @EcoSchools , @LufcFoundation and @andysmanclubuk . Congratulations to Lee and Family for winning the items. Thank you to everyone who entered the raffle. 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/lXxgtboAkK— Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) January 6, 2022
Leeds forward Patrick Bamford raised £28,797 for the three charities in total.