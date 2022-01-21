Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

With Graham Potter testing positive for Covid, assistant boss Billy Reid has been speaking to the media before Brighton's match at Leicester City on Sunday.

Here is what he had to say:

Graham Potter had a "rough night" and tested positive for Covid this morning. He missed Friday's training session and is now isolating.

Reid said "nothing will change too much" on Sunday and they will try to keep things as normal, with Potter linking up from home.

Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are ruled out, but Lewis Dunk has a chance to feature.

On drawing with Chelsea again, Reid said the players are in a good place because "there was belief we could beat Chelsea but going behind and coming back was commendable".

Reid said "we've made ourselves hard to beat in the last six or seven games" and he is confident that if performances keep improving, draws will turn into wins.

On Leicester, Reid said they will be hurting from their defeat by Tottenham and "will be dangerous".

He added that Brighton have to be at their best because Leicester are a top side.

