Watford v Norwich: Who makes your Hornets team?

Watford host Norwich City in the Premier League on Friday, but who will make it into Claudio Ranieri's starting XI?

The Canaries won their last match and would leapfrog the Hornets out of the relegation zone with a win - so which players will stop that happening?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Hornets team to face Norwich