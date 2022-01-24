Leeds 0-1 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Newcastle United picked up their first away league win of the season in their 10th such outing (D3 L6); it’s the longest they’ve waited for their first away win from the start of a league season since 2012-13, when their first victory came in their 12th away game.

This was Leeds United’s first Premier League defeat by a side starting the day in the relegation zone since December 2003, a 3-1 defeat by Wolves, and first at home since November 2002 when they lost 4-2 to Bolton.

The Magpies have won eight of their past 12 league visits to Elland Road (D1 L3). Indeed, no side in Premier League history has won more away games at Elland Road than them (seven, level with Liverpool).

Leeds have conceded 40 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, the earliest they have shipped 40+ league goals from the start of a league campaign since 2006-07 in the Championship (also 21 games).