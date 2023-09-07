I'm a better player now than I've ever been - Huw Jones

Andy Burke, BBC Scotland in Nice

Scotland centre Huw Jones says he is a better player now than when he first burst onto the international scene.

Jones, 29, exploded into the Test arena with 10 tries in his first 14 caps following his debut in 2016, but a loss of form saw him miss out on selection for the 2019 World Cup.

As he prepares to make his tournament debut against South Africa on Sunday, Jones believes he is playing the best rugby of his career.

"It's been really enjoyable since coming back from injury last season to get the opportunity to play for both club and country," he said. "I've had loads of chances (to play) and it's been great.

"I'm really positive about how my game is. I think I'm a better player right now than I've ever been. That's quite a good thing, I guess.

"It would be the ideal situation to have anyone in their prime. Looking around at the squad, everyone is playing well so that's a huge positive for us."