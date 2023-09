Wolves winger Chiquinho's loan spell at Championship club Stoke City has been ended early and he has returned to his native Portugal to join Famalicao on a season-long loan.

Chiquinho made four appearances for the Potters in the opening weeks of the season, having missed all of the 2022-23 campaign with injury.

