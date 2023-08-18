Liverpool have signed a "machine on the pitch" in Wataru Endo, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 30-year-old Japan international finalised a four-year deal on Friday as part of a 19m euros (£16.2m) move from Stuttgart.

His signing has been met with scepticism by some fans given Liverpool were linked with what may be perceived as more high-profile targets in recent weeks.

“I'm really happy. Wataru is a really good player,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look, have a look, because he's a really good player.

“Experienced player, captain of Stuttgart, captain of Japan, speaks good English, nice fella, family man, machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, sensational attitude.

“So, I'm really happy. He's a good footballer, very experienced and loves to work extremely hard.”

