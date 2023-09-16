Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed that Danilo will require surgery on a fractured cheekbone.

The Brazilian suffered the injury while scoring the opening goal in Saturday's win at McDiarmid Park, colliding with St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.

"It’s a huge blow," Beale told BBC Scotland. "He’s had a couple of bits going on outside so these two weeks were a chance for him to get up to speed and he goes and scores a really good goal.

"So in that moment the game is really cruel to him. I’ve just been told by the doctor that it's a fracture so we’ll have to see in terms of timescale when they operate on it."