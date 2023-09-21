Wolves could be presented with the perfect opportunity to get more points on the board when they travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town this weekend. Our pundit Michael Brown says it is a game Gary O'Neil's side "will feel this is a game they have to go and win".

We asked whether the clash is already a 'must-win' or a 'six pointer'.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Paul: If we can't beat Luton then we may as well say hello to the Championship. Why we didn't buy an out-and-out striker is beyond me. People are saying Cunha is 'world-class' - are you joking? Mind you, he will be good in the Championship.

Ted: We must beat the promoted sides, that's a given. What we really need to do is sort out the striker situation. Hwang is looking good but he can't do it all on his own. Sasa Kalajdzic must play up front with him, he has shown good form and undoubtedly causes problems for defenders. Fabio, on the other hand, looks low on confidence.

John: We have definitely changed from a negative, sideways and backwards team, but we are not taking our chances. For all of his endeavour, Cunha is not a natural goalscorer! Either Fraser or Silva need to start scoring, but also Sasa deserves to start. I'm impressed with Neto and last week's new player Bellegarde is electric. It's a massive must-win on Saturday!

