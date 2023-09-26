Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Saturday’s defeat by Everton was probably Brentford’s worst home Premier League performance at the Gtech Community Stadium.

While last season’s 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa – where we conceded three goals in the first 14 minutes – felt worse, this loss was also hard to take.

The side was obviously unsettled by the loss of Kevin Schade to an injury picked up in the warm-up 15 minutes before kick-off, and by the absence of Rico Henry.

But it was still a display littered with errors and misplaced passes.

There is no doubt the Bees are suffering an injury crisis as bad as the one in our first Premier League season.

Of the 16 players who featured when we beat Manchester City on the final day of 2022-23, seven were unavailable on Saturday, along with of course Ivan Toney and also recent signing Neal Maupay.

Schade’s injury meant Keane Lewis-Potter had to start at a moment’s notice and also left Thomas Frank without a game-changing player on the bench.

Thoughts now to turn to Wednesday’s Carabao Cup game against Arsenal, although it will be hard for Frank to make too many changes, given the current limited resources.

Saturday was hopefully a one-off and it is worth remembering that after that Villa match, Brentford embarked on an unbeaten 12-game league run.

But we also need some things to go in our favour, and Saturday’s misfortune was summed up when referee Michael Oliver accidentally blocked a potentially goalbound shot from Saman Ghoddos.