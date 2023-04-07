Robson on not easing off, Shinnie absence & 'winner' McInnes

Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Premiership game with Kilmarnock this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the Dons manager.

  • Aberdeen can’t “get ahead of ourselves” in the race for third after moving within a point of Hearts.

  • Their four-game winning run “breeds confidence” but Robson says “the minute you take the foot off the gas a tiny bit you’re in trouble”.

  • He adds: “The message is clear – we need to do all the things we’ve been doing and strive to do it even better. If you’re 1% off it, you could struggle."

  • Kilmarnock are a “really dangerous” team and Aberdeen will have to be at their best to rack up another victory.

  • Suspended midfielder Graeme Shinnie will be a “big miss” but it’s a great opportunity for someone else.

  • Goalkeeper Jay Gorter is struggling to be fit after a bout of illness was followed by rolling his ankle.

  • On facing former mentor and ex-Dons boss Derek McInnes: “Terrific manager. The one thing about Derek is he’s a winner. And I’m the same.“

SNS