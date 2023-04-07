Robson on not easing off, Shinnie absence & 'winner' McInnes
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Premiership game with Kilmarnock this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Dons manager.
Aberdeen can’t “get ahead of ourselves” in the race for third after moving within a point of Hearts.
Their four-game winning run “breeds confidence” but Robson says “the minute you take the foot off the gas a tiny bit you’re in trouble”.
He adds: “The message is clear – we need to do all the things we’ve been doing and strive to do it even better. If you’re 1% off it, you could struggle."
Kilmarnock are a “really dangerous” team and Aberdeen will have to be at their best to rack up another victory.
Suspended midfielder Graeme Shinnie will be a “big miss” but it’s a great opportunity for someone else.
Goalkeeper Jay Gorter is struggling to be fit after a bout of illness was followed by rolling his ankle.
On facing former mentor and ex-Dons boss Derek McInnes: “Terrific manager. The one thing about Derek is he’s a winner. And I’m the same.“