Jordan Henderson's future at Liverpool is uncertain as contract talks with the England midfielder, 31, have failed to progress over the close season. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Brighton are lining up a £15m move for Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in Chelsea youngster Lewis Bates, with the England Under-19 midfielder having just one year left on his contract. (Mail), external

Fulham are the most likely to sign Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson, with the 24-year-old accepting he needs to move on a permanent basis for his career. (Goal), external

