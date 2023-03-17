Manchester United have been drawn to face Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The first leg will take place at Old Trafford on Thursday, 13 April with the return in Spain on Thursday, 20 April.

It is a rematch of the Europa League semi-final from the 2019-20 season where Sevilla beat Manchester United 2-1 en route to their fourth Europa League win in the last decade.

Should United progress, they will then take on either Juventus or Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, 11 May, with the second leg at home the following week on Thursday, 18 May.

The final will be at Puskas Arena in Budapest on Wednesday, 31 May 2023.