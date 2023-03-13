'Most people want Arsenal to do it'

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly believes most neutrals want Arsenal to win the Premier League.

He believes their emergence this season as surprise title contenders has been refreshing to watch and said it's hard to find anything to criticise Mikel Artera's side for.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "There was going to be question marks over Arsenal when some of the big players that were having an influential start to the season were missing.

"You were thinking 'can they continue on this? Can they replace them?'

"They have done that. They haven’t slacked at all. They had that one little blip and have come back flying.

"The way they put the ball in the box [against Fulham] and the quality of delivery is just unbelievable. How many players they flood in the box, it’s a nightmare to defend.

"From the way Arsenal play and how quickly they go through transitions, it pains me to say it being Spurs, but it’s a hard watch seeing Arsenal flying so strongly but it’s hard to knock them.

"Everything about their game, they have a lot of players that are performing week in, week out regularly.

"Most people would want Arsenal to do it. It has been a two-horse race for such a long time.

"They have been playing such good football and on the back of last season they just faded, they dropped off when they were in pole position to get Champions League and they couldn’t handle it.

"This season, no matter what is thrown at them they seem to handle it and it’s a huge step forward."

