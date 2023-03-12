Rangers manager Michael Beale told Sportsound: "Raith came and sat back and the styles clashed in the game. It wasn't one that got the pulses raising. It was still 3-0, still comfortable. 24 shots, 18 corners. I'd have liked us to be a little more ruthless at times.

"It's the end of three games in a week - 10 goals for, 1 against and 3 wins. The most important thing today was getting through to the semi final.

"We managed to give Ridvan and John valuable minutes. I'm delighted to see those boys back because it makes a stronger squad. We can't expect too much, too soon.

"We were slightly quicker at the start of the second-half. It's a different problem each game to solve. It feels a bit flat, the crowd were a little flat today because there was expectation in the air. We won 3-0 and in a few weeks time, everyone will just remember the score.

"It was the aim at the start of pre-season, before I was here. When you win a trophy, you want to retain it.