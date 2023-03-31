Maintaining Dons momentum is Robson's priority

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says his focus is simply on trying to deliver more wins rather than worrying about his future beyond the summer.

After overseeing four victories from six games in interim charge, Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew have been kept on by the club "initially" until the end of the campaign.

If that form continues, Robson would appear to be in the box seat to land the role on a permanent basis.

Speaking before Saturay's trip to face St Johsntone, he said: "It gives us a bit more focus I suppose and it lets us get our heads down and try and win some games.

"So we are pleased myself and Steve will be here until the end of the season and we can really focus on working towards trying to finish up the league as high as we can.

"I don’t feel any pressure added on me, I don’t feel any pressure lifted on me. We need to try and win football games. We know it is going to be difficult, and that is what our focus is, the minute you take your eye of that is when issues can start to arise.

"So the players know that, the staff know that the focus is just on tomorrow because this game is really difficult for us."