Ross County v Celtic: Team news

Ross County have Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards back from suspension. Jordan Tillson (groin) is set to remain out alongside long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee).

Celtic will assess midfielders Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate after the Australian missed the win over Hibernian before the international break and the Japanese player went off with a tight hamstring.

James Forrest remains out with a muscle injury while Anthony Ralston and Liel Abada miss out with injuries picked up on international duty.