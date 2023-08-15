'No time to click - Rangers just have to get it right on the night'

New-look Rangers will have to be "at their best" to ensure they make it past Servette and reach the Champions League play-offs, says former striker Steven Thompson.

Michael Beale's men take a 2-1 lead into the second leg in Switzerland on Tuesday night.

"The main thing for the supporters was that when Servette went down to 10 men Rangers didn’t really capitalise on that and take a stronger lead over to Geneva," Thompson told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"Servette were missing some key players and they might have those back and they have all to play for. They’ve sold out their stadium for the first time in 20 years, it’s a massive occasion for them and Rangers will have to be at their best.

"Against Servette they started the game very well and you saw a bit more cohesion between the forward players. It’s a new team and it’s going to take time but the problem is the games that are coming up are absolutely massive for Rangers and you’ve not really got time to click in the league or in the Champions League qualifier.

"They’re going to have to get it right. It’s a difficult one for Michael Beale, about how he approaches the game but when you’re hearing people talk about negativity, that’s the pressure of Rangers - the standards and expectation levels of supporters are through the roof."