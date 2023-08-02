New captain Virgil van Dijk says his team "still have work to do" as Liverpool lost their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

After the 4-3 defeat, the defender said: "So many good things and things we have to improve. They are a very good opponent and they punish you if you are not on it for a split second - that's what happened today. There's still work to do and that's what we are going to do.

"We have the quality to punish them if they make a mistake and that's what we did. It doesn't matter that much luckily, it's about the process and we have to learn from certain situations.

"We work on set-pieces every game. I should be more clinical at times and I am working on that.

"We want to play at the highest level and compete with these teams and players. They punished us at times and that's how it is. We're still in pre-season and we've had big changes."

The Reds led 2-0 through goals from Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, while Luis Diaz put them 3-2 up with a quarter of the game remaining.

They face German club Darmstadt in a final summer friendly on Monday.