Bruce on Hayden, Shelvey, Dummett & Dubravka
Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has been speaking ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup second round tie against Burnley.
Here are the key points:
Midfielder Isaac Hayden will miss the match with the knee injury he sustained at Aston Villa, but the problem isn't serious - and Hayden could be available again at the weekend.
Jonjo Shelvey is likely to be out for another month with a calf problem.
Paul Dummett, who hasn't played this season, is back in training, but the Burnley match will come too soon for him.
First-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has been recovering from a foot injury that became infected, could be unavailable for another eight weeks.
Bruce will make changes to Newcastle's starting line-up tomorrow but says he will still play a "strong" team.