BBC Sport

Bruce on Hayden, Shelvey, Dummett & Dubravka

Published

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has been speaking ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup second round tie against Burnley.

Here are the key points:

  • Midfielder Isaac Hayden will miss the match with the knee injury he sustained at Aston Villa, but the problem isn't serious - and Hayden could be available again at the weekend. 

  • Jonjo Shelvey is likely to be out for another month with a calf problem. 

  • Paul Dummett, who hasn't played this season, is back in training, but the Burnley match will come too soon for him. 

  • First-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has been recovering from a foot injury that became infected, could be unavailable for another eight weeks. 

  • Bruce will make changes to Newcastle's starting line-up tomorrow but says he will still play a "strong" team.