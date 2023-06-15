'Dons poised to beat Old Firm to Clarkson'

Aberdeen are the frontrunners to secure a return for midfielder Leighton Clarkson, despite interest from other clubs, including Celtic, Rangers and Reading, with Liverpool willing to allow the 21-year-old to leave on a permanent deal after his loan spell at Pittodrie. (Football Insider), external

Kilmarnock are the front runners to sign Matty Kennedy after the 28-year-old winger's release by Aberdeen. (The Courier), external

Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox, who has left Aberdeen after a spell as first-team coach, has held talks with Heart of Midlothian over their B team manager role. (Football Scotland), external

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip in full here.