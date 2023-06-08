We asked for your thoughts on where Chelsea need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Thomas: Firstly, I believe there are about 11 players that we should be looking at to get rid of next season. There needs to be a complete rebuild and I think that actually having a pre-season with a selected manager will be beneficial to Chelsea if a positive culture is made as soon as possible. As Chelsea fans I think we need to be patient.

Cal: First priority goes without saying - a striker. Yes we should expect more contributions from the team, but a striker is sorely missed - look at Harry Kane and Tottenham. Don't bring back Lukaku! Our other priority is getting rid of at least 10 players, brutal but needed. Poch is the right man - give him the players he wants and he will deliver.

Harry: New goalkeeper, preferably Onana as Maignan is unrealistic. An out-and-out defensive midfielder, either Caicedo or Lavia preferably and a striker. Toney (unlikely with ban), Osimhen, David, Martinez etc.

Spike: The main thing that should happen at Chelsea is to make sure that Todd Boehly keeps his nose out of all footballing decisions. He simply has no idea what he's doing. Just have the money ready for what and who the manager wants!