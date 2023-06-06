'We did all we could to keep him' - Lawwell

Chairman Peter Lawwell says Celtic did all they could to keep Ange Postecoglou "well into the future".

Chief executive Michael Nicholson echoed Lawwell, adding: "Of course, we wanted Ange to stay with us... [but] he has decided he wants to look at a new challenge, which we respect."

Nicholson also expressed "real disappointment" in losing the Australian to Spurs, but hailed the "phenomenal level of success" the 57-year-old brought to the club during his two-year spell, while Lawwell thanked Postecoglou for "his brilliant contribution".

“Against any measure, Ange has delivered a fantastic level of success to Celtic," Lawwell added.

“Now our focus is very much on ensuring we move forward positively and do all we can to ensure that we maintain our dominant position in Scottish football and also prepare for the exciting European challenges which lie ahead.”